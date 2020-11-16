Petersburg to hold free flu clinic in December

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents who still haven’t gotten their flu shot can attend a free flu clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The clinic will be held at the Petersburg Sports Complex at 100 Ball Park Road.

Vaccines will be administered from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration is needed.

Everyone ages three and up is eligible for the shot. The event will be drive-through people are asked to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle.

This year it is more important than ever to get your flu shot to prevent a “twindemic.” Flu cases and coronavirus cases happening at the same time could overload the healthcare system and make receiving care more difficult.

