Pfizer added to COVID vaccine clinic in Brunswick

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Southside District announced today that they will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Tabernackle of Zion Church in Lawrenceville.

This means children ages 5 to 11 will be able to get vaccinated at the church, as Moderna is only available for people age 18 or over. A parent or guardian is required to accompany anyone under 18.

The church is located at 602 S. Hicks St. in Lawrenceville and the clinic will be going on Friday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To set up an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.

With an appointment, anyone who needs their first, second or booster dose of the vaccine can do so for free at the clinic. Anyone getting a dose besides their first one should bring their vaccine card.