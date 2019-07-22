Plant-based diet might prevent type 2 diabetes: study

If you’re at risk for diabetes – listen up!
You might want to think about starting a plant-based diet.
That means chowing down on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts.
Eating that way could help lower your risk of type 2 diabetes.
That’s the latest from a study published in an Internal Medicine Journal on Monday.
So how much of a difference can it make?
Well experts say on average you’re 23% less likely to get diabetes if you eat a healthy plant-based diet – and cutting back on sugar-sweetened beverages and refined carbs cuts your risk by another 30%.
The key here isn’t just eating plant-based – it’s eating healthy foods that are plant-based.
Otherwise, experts say your risk of diabetes actually goes up, especially if you don’t exercise much.
Diabetes is on the rise.
Here in the U.S., about 1 in 10 people – that’s more than 30 million – have diabetes, and up to 95% of them have type 2 diabetes.