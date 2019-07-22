Plant-based diet might prevent type 2 diabetes: study

If you’re at risk for diabetes – listen up!

You might want to think about starting a plant-based diet.

That means chowing down on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts.

Eating that way could help lower your risk of type 2 diabetes.

That’s the latest from a study published in an Internal Medicine Journal on Monday.

So how much of a difference can it make?

Well experts say on average you’re 23% less likely to get diabetes if you eat a healthy plant-based diet – and cutting back on sugar-sweetened beverages and refined carbs cuts your risk by another 30%.

The key here isn’t just eating plant-based – it’s eating healthy foods that are plant-based.

Otherwise, experts say your risk of diabetes actually goes up, especially if you don’t exercise much.

Diabetes is on the rise.

Here in the U.S., about 1 in 10 people – that’s more than 30 million – have diabetes, and up to 95% of them have type 2 diabetes.