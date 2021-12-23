RECALL: Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads

Dole issued a precautionary recall of the salads on Friday, after a sample test detected listeria bacteria in a random bag. The FDA said no illnesses had been reported at that time. (FDA)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — 16 people have been hospitalized and two are dead after contracting invasive listeriosis from listeria linked to prepackaged salads manufactured by Dole.

Investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Listeria in two separate Dole salads, and are working to determine if more are contaminated.

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of these products that include any type of salad or greens packaged in bags with expiration dates ranging from 11/30/21 to 1/08/22 and product lot codes beginning with the letters N and Y. See Dole’s full recall notice here.

Brands that sell prepackaged salads made by Dole include:

Ahold

Dole

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

Simply Nature

The CDC is investigating another Listeria outbreak linked to similar products made by Fresh Express, their recall notice can be seen here.

If you have purchased any products included in either recall, do not eat them. Instead, bring them back to the store they came from for a refund and follow the CDC’s guidance for cleaning your fridge. Listeria can survive in refrigerators and easily spread to other foods.

If you experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever or muscle aches after eating a packaged salad, visit your healthcare provider right away.