Red Cross urgently requesting donors, offering Amazon gift card rewards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, and is requesting that anyone who is able, especially type O and those giving platelets, make an appointment to donate blood.

To encourage donations, they offer anyone who donates through the end of July a $10 Amazon gift card, an entry to win a year’s worth of gas worth $5,000 and an entry to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

In a press release, the Red Cross spoke on the scale at which they need blood donations.

“Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.”

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must arrive with a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of valid ID to be checked in. You must be 17 and up (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.

The Red Cross also asks that vaccinated individuals know which COVID-19 vaccine they were given, as this information will help determine their donation eligibility. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks at all donation sites.

There will be donation sites all across the Richmond metro area and adjacent counties. Search your zip code on the Red Cross blood drive finder webpage to find a drive location near you in the coming weeks.

To shorten your time at the donation site, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your health history questionnaire online before your appointment.

For more information on giving blood and the Red Cross, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org.