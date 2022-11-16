RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are bringing mobile vaccine clinics to communities in the Richmond area in partnership with local groups and organizations.

The mobile clinics, which will be stationed across various locations in the Richmond area and operate during select hours, will offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster, influenza and

monkeypox vaccinations free of charge for attendees and members of partnering organizations.

“We’re excited to welcome walk-ups to our mobile clinics to get vaccinated,” RHHD Nurse Manager Amy Popovich said in a statement. “In the coming months, you can find us at places like community centers, local businesses, family resource centers, churches, or your neighborhood school.”

Anyone who is interested in getting a vaccine from a mobile clinic will be required to fill out a request form.

RHHD has also released current eligibility information for each of the three vaccines offered through the mobile clinics:

COVID-19 booster: Anyone ages 5 or older after completion of the primary series and two months have passed since the last dose.

Influenza (flu): Anyone 6 months of age and older can get this vaccine.

Monkeypox: This vaccine is recommended for anyone with a higher degree of exposure to monkeypox or who is at a high risk for future monkeypox exposure.

For more information about mobile vaccine clinics, visit the RHHD website, or call 804-205-3501.

.