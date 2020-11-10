Richmond City Health District sees 55 percent decrease in childhood vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Virginia in the midst of flu season, health officials are concerned about the threat of concurrent respiratory viruses: influenza and coronavirus.

Senior Public Health Nurse Karen Carle tells 8News that Richmond City Health District (RCHD) has seen a 55 percent drop in the number of children vaccinated from March 1 to June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

“We saw a sharp drop-off at the start of the pandemic, mainly because we had closed our clinic because we were completely focused on COVID-19 response,” Carle said. “Many kids are not in school, so parents don’t think they need to get the vaccines updated because nobody’s checking, which isn’t true because the State of Virginia does require the kids stay current with their vaccines.”

Carle says it can be challenging for school divisions to enforce required vaccinations amid the pandemic for students who are not physically in school, but the need remains present.

“Your children are eventually going to go back to school, they’re going to go back to daycare, they’re going to go back to playing on the playground, and children can still fall and cut their knee and get tetanus or be exposed to tetanus, and that’s when having those vaccines becomes really important,” Carle said. “I think sometimes we get this false sense of security because we haven’t had to fight these diseases for so long.”

The flu vaccine, while not required in Virginia, is getting a renewed push in 2020, with health officials already battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were trying to get everyone to get their flu vaccines this year because, even though flu vaccines are not 90 percent effective like we hope this new COVID vaccine is going to be, they do provide protection against the flu, depending on the year, anywhere from 40 to 60 percent,” Carle said. “Every year, thousands of people are hospitalized with flu complications, and with COVID, as well, that takes up a lot of hospital beds.”

Volunteers prepare for the Richmond City Health District’s free flu vaccination clinic. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Carle tells 8News that a recent survey at the end of the southern hemisphere’s 2020 flu season showed a decrease in influenza cases. She says this is likely due to people washing their hands, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing.

“We’re hoping for that same kind of outcome,” Carle said. “Every year, anywhere from 20,000 to 80,000 Americans, depending on the severity of the flu, die. It’s just that we’re used to it and we don’t hear a lot about it.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), there were five influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported in the commonwealth during the 2018-19 flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 34,200 Americans died from the flu and its complications during that season.

Meanwhile, the CDC cites 222,190 total deaths from coronavirus since Feb. 1, 2020.

Carle is a member of the statewide coalition Immunize Virginia. She says every medical office is taking steps to prevent COVID-19 exposure for patients who come to get vaccinated.

“Everyone is cleaning and disinfecting regularly. They are taking steps to social distance, keep people apart, they’re scheduling people further apart, they’re asking people to wait in their cares until it’s time to go in,” Carle said. “I think people can be very confident when they go to a health care provider for immunizations that they will do their level best to keep people from being exposed.”

With more flu vaccines available this year, RCHD and the Henrico County Health Department are hosting several free flu vaccination clinics.

“It [the flu] especially affects the elderly, who are extremely affected by COVID, as well, and it affects the very young children, who are not as affected by COVID,” Carle said, “but still, we want to protect them also, and having them in the hospital is also a drain on resources when we’ve got all these COVID patients, too, so we’re trying to prevent that.”