RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — National health officials will soon recommend that women get breast cancer screenings starting at age 40 — but a Richmond doctor tells 8News the change is years behind practices on the ground.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released draft recommendations on May 9 saying women should begin mammograms every other year when they turn 40 years old.

The Task Force currently advises that women should start getting breast cancer screenings every other year when they turn 50 years old.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The task force, made up of an independent panel of experts, said their recommendation is based on some new evidence.

Dr. James Pellicane, breast surgeon and director of breast oncology at Bon Secours Richmond, said this isn’t quite new.

“They said in their recommendations that there’s new data. There’s not a lot of new data. What we know is that younger women get breast cancer. There’s more younger women now than when we did the original studies back in the 60s and 70s,” he said.

Pellicane said the possible change in guidance means little for the Virginia Breast Institute.

“For us, nothing has changed. We’re happy it’s only taken the task force 14 years to catch up to where we are, but they’re not there yet,” he said. “They’re still recommending every other year screening beginning at age 40. You’re going to miss half of those breast cancers from 40 to 49 if you’re only screening every other year.”

Pellicane added that when you start screening at age 40, it leads to a 15% reduction in mortality.

Faith Alejandro has been advocating for breast cancer awareness since she was diagnosed in 2020 at the age of 36.

“It was intense and it was a lot. It was easy to go to a very dark place not knowing a lot of information in those early days,” she said.

Alejandro’s diagnosis fueled her passion to help others, and she’s hopeful these new guidelines, if adopted, will ensure other women survive.

“I think that having this new set of guidelines will help providers really be more proactive and help younger patients give them the knowledge that they need to advocate for themselves. I had to advocate for myself just to get my diagnosis,” she said.