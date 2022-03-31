RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond-Henrico Health District has announced that it is now offering the second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine to some Virginians.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized second boosters for some people and the Virginia Department of Health announced that second booster are available for eligible Virginians.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, people who are eligible for the second booster can only get it if it’s been at least four months since getting their first booster.

The following groups of people are eligible for the second booster:

People aged 50 and over

People between the ages of 18-49 who recieved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster

People aged 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at pharmacies and private healthcare providers across the state, as well as scheduled walk-in vaccine clinics:

Friday, April 1, 2022 9 a.m – 11 a.m. at Southwood Pool House (Clarkson Rd. and Southwood Parkway)

Friday, April 1, 2022 1 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairfield Resource Center (2506 Phaup St, Richmond, VA 23223)

More information on opportunities to get vaccinated can be found here.