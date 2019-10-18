Scabies case confirmed at elementary school in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Another school district has confirmed a case of scabies.

In a message sent to parents Thursday evening, Pocahontas Elementary School Principal Tom Sulzer said a student at the elementary school was diagnosed with scabies.

Below is the full message:

We have received notification of a confirmed case of a student with scabies at our school. Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites. It commonly leads to intense itching and a pimple like skin rash that may affect various areas of the body. Scabies is contagious and can spread quickly in areas where people are in close physical contact. We have already taken necessary precautions to thoroughly clean the school and the necessary school bus. A fact sheet from VDH is included as part of this message which includes many important details including where to find more information about scabies. If you have any questions, please send me an email. Tom Sulzer, Principal

Scabies infestations have also been reported at schools in Cumberland and Buckingham counties.

Scabies is caused by the microscopic human itch mite, which burrows into the skin where it lives and lays its eggs. According to the CDC, it is usually spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact.