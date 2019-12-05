Breaking News
Scientists test once-a-month birth control pills

(CNN Newsource) — A birth control pill that you only have to take once a month? Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a star-shaped oral contraceptive that takes weeks to digest. That way, it slowly releases hormones to prevent pregnancy.

The capsule is designed to break down after three or four weeks and will exit the body through the digestive tract.

Scientists say testing on pigs has been successful.

The pill is one of the most popular contraception methods in the world. It’s the second most common in the U.S. for women between 15 and 49, according to the CDC.

While it’s highly effective when used properly, the CDC says close to one-third of users have reported missing their dose during a menstrual cycle.

