RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A surge in Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV) caused supply chain issues for over-the-counter medications, forcing some pharmacies to put a purchase limit on fever-reducing medications — such as Children’s Tylenol, Motrin and ibuprofen — online and in-store, but national pharmacy chains have begun lifting purchase restrictions as cases have decreased, resulting in an improvement in stock numbers.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite Aid applied their restrictions to online orders. As of last month, Walgreens allowed six pediatric fever-reducing medications per customer, and Rite Aid allowed five such medications online with no limitations in stores.

Other companies, such as CVS and Kroger, have yet to lift their restrictions.

Currently, CVS allows a limit of two medication boxes online and in-store. At the same time, Kroger placed a cap of two pediatric pain medications and four cold and flu items per customer.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, emergency and urgent care visits quadrupled with those diagnosed with RSV since early September.

Experts encourage parents who cannot find brand-name over-the-counter children’s medication to search for generic brands. They are advised not to give children adult medication as it can cause serious harm.