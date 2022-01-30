Siren issues voluntary recall of product with undeclared nut ingredients

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (WRIC) — Snack maker Siren is issuing a voluntary recall of birthday cake bites that contain cashews and almond butter which are not listed in the ingredients.

The 1.7 oz packages of birthday cake bites were distributed to Target stores nationwide. The product can be identified by the UPC 8-62768-00048-3 the caddie UPC: 8-62768-00049-0, and one of the four lot codes: 21326, 21335, 21336 and 21340.

Consumers who have purchased this product should return it to where it was purchased from for a full refund. No other Siren products have been affected.