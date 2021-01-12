Starting tomorrow visitors will not be allowed inside UVA Health, with some exceptions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — UVA Health announced Tuesday that starting Jan. 13, visitors will not be allowed inside the center. The hospital said this restriction applies to UVA inpatient units, Emergency Department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas.
They said this decision was made to protect their patients and team members as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Charlottesville and across the state.
However, UVA Health unit managers can make expectations for specific patients as long as the visitor is not COVID-19 positive or exhibits symptoms of the virus. Exceptions to the new guidelines include:
- Certain patient care areas and circumstances, such as those giving birth or dying, may have special exceptions. However, patients should speak with their healthcare team to learn more.
- Pediatric patients and patients with disabilities may have one adult with them their entire visit/stay at the hospital.
If you have any questions you can call 434-924-0000 or visit UVA’s website.
- The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.
- Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic startedThe death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.
- All Fairfax County Public School employees will now be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the 1b group of essential workers.
- Vaccines are designed to bring about a more consistent and optimal immune response.
- South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of percent of the state's population given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she has tested positive and criticized Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them.
- Still not sure which COVID-19 vaccination phase you fall under in Virginia? The Virginia Department of Health has a new online quiz to help.
- A new vaccination phase starts this week in some Virginia health districts, here's what you need to knowThis week, some areas of Virginia are beginning a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes adults 75 and older as well as certain essential workers.
- Henrico County Public Schools on Facebook that they sent out a survey Monday afternoon asking employees' interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.