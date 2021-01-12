Starting tomorrow visitors will not be allowed inside UVA Health, with some exceptions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — UVA Health announced Tuesday that starting Jan. 13, visitors will not be allowed inside the center. The hospital said this restriction applies to UVA inpatient units, Emergency Department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas.

They said this decision was made to protect their patients and team members as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Charlottesville and across the state.

However, UVA Health unit managers can make expectations for specific patients as long as the visitor is not COVID-19 positive or exhibits symptoms of the virus. Exceptions to the new guidelines include:

Certain patient care areas and circumstances, such as those giving birth or dying, may have special exceptions. However, patients should speak with their healthcare team to learn more.

Pediatric patients and patients with disabilities may have one adult with them their entire visit/stay at the hospital.

If you have any questions you can call 434-924-0000 or visit UVA’s website.