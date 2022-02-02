Study: Lockdowns had little or no impact on COVID-19 deaths

The findings did suggest that the closure of bars helped reduce deaths

(WTVO/WRIC) — According to a new study by Johns Hopkins University, lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe had little to no impact in reducing deaths from COVID-19.

“We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality,” the researchers wrote.

The researchers gathered 18,590 studies that potentially looked at the effect of lockdowns on mortality rates that were published before July 1 2020. They then narrowed it down to 34 studies that met eligibility criteria, and those were the studies used in the review.

The study showed that lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths by only about 0.2%, and that they had “devastating effects” on the economy and contributed to social issues.

The researchers also said, “that it is extremely difficult to differentiate between the effect of public

awareness and the effect of lockdowns.”

They added that the effect of lockdowns was not easily separated from the effect of voluntary social distancing or use of hand sanitizers, and that voluntary behavior changes are essential to a society’s response to an pandemic, and can account for up to 90% of societies’ total response to the pandemic.

We have seen no studies which we believe credibly separate the effect of early lockdown from the effect of early voluntary behavior changes. Instead, the estimates in these studies capture the effects of lockdowns and voluntary behavior changes The report

“They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy,” the report said.

Researchers Steve Hanke, Jonas Herby, and Lars Jonung said, “Overall, we conclude that lockdowns are not an effective way of reducing mortality rates during a pandemic, at least not during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The findings did, however, suggest that the closure of bars helped reduce deaths.

“Closing nonessential businesses seems to have had some effect (reducing COVID-19 mortality by 10.6%), which is likely to be related to the closure of bars,” the report said.

Worse, the study found that lockdowns limited the public’s access to outdoor recreational activities, forcing them to meet at less safe indoor locations, concluding, “Indeed, we do find some evidence that limiting gatherings was counterproductive and increased COVID-19 mortality.”