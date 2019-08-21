Study: vaping can impact blood vessel function after just one use

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Vaping can impact blood vessel function after just one use.

Researchers used MRI scans to measure blood flow in the major artery that supplies blood to the legs of people using e-cigarettes. They discovered blood flow in the femoral artery changes very quickly after vaping, but reverses back to normal within a few minutes.

The 31 participants in the study, which was published in the journal Radiology had never smoked or vaped before. Scientists don’t know what substance led to the response because the liquid used in the e-cigarettes contained no nicotine.

Most vaping devices contain heavy metals and chemicals that are thought to affect the heart, lungs, and brain.

Little is known about their long-term impact, and most researchers believe vaping is not as dangerous as smoking.