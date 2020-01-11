1  of  2
Breaking News
Chesterfield Police investigating 2 YMCA robberies Driver crashes into Chesterfield home: ‘Somebody ain’t hit the house’

Study: Young kids should avoid plant-based milk

Health

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Experts are weighing in on how much plant-based milk stacks up against cow’s milk for kids.

New health guidelines say most children under five should avoid plant-based milk.

Researchers say milk made from rice, coconut, oats, or other blends may not have the key nutrients kids need in their early developmental stages.

Kids should also avoid diet drinks, flavored milks, sugary drinks, and limit how much juice they drink.

The recommendations come from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Economy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events