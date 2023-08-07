SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has lifted the harmful algae bloom advisory in the upper section of Lake Anna.

According to the VDH, the swimming advisory that was first put into effect on June 29 has been lifted for the Upper Section of the Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna, in Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

Laboratory results from samples showed that algae conditions in the area have returned to acceptable levels.

“However, the Upper Section of North Anna Branch of Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County is still experiencing a harmful algae bloom and the public is advised to avoid this area until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels,” the VDH said.

The area to avoid can be seen on an interactive harmful algal bloom map.