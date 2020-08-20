Teen tests positive after discharge from youth residential treatment center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teen recently discharged from Hallmark Youthcare, a residential treatment facility in Richmond for adolescents with emotional and behavioral issues, tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at a different facility.

Di Hayes, the Chief Administrative Officer of Hallmark Youthcare says the teen tested positive when they took a rapid test at the new facility and that they had not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 while at Hallmark. She says she believes they will also use a traditional COVID-19 test to confirm the case.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the reported rate of false negative results from rapid antigen testings is as high as 50% and the false positive rate is near 0%.

Hayes says that no one in facility has shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and they have not had any cases since the pandemic started. She says the facility has followed all CDC guidelines and has not allowed any visitors since March.

