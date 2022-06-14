RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service will be extending several nationwide waivers to help providers in the Virginia Department of Health’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) continue to meet the nutritional needs of participants during the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, VDH announced in a press release on June 14.

The CACFP is a federal program which provides reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults. Those eligible include people enrolled for care at participating child care centers, day care homes and adult day care centers.

The waivers include:

Non-Congregate Meal Service [42 U.S.C 1753(b)(1)(A) and 7 CFR 226.19(b)(6)(iii)] – this waiver allows national school lunch programs, including the seamless summer option, school breakfast program and CACFP operators to provide non-congregate meals.

Parent/Guardian Meal Pick-Up [7 CFR 226.2] – this waiver allows national school lunch programs, including the seamless summer option, school breakfast program and CACFP operators providing non-congregate meals during COVID-19 to distribute meals to parents or guardians to take home to their children.

Meal Service Times [7 CFR 226.20(k)] – this waiver allows national school lunch programs, including the seamless summer option, school breakfast program and CACFP operators to serve meals outside of standard meal times.

State Agency Onsite Monitoring Visits [7 CFR 226.6(b)(1) and 226.6(m)(6)] – this waiver waives the requirement for state agencies to conduct onsite visits and monitoring of CACFP programs, but program operations should continue to be monitored offsite.

Sponsoring Organization Onsite Monitoring Visits [7 CFR 226.16(d)(4)(iii)] – this waiver waives the requirement for sponsoring organizations to conduct onsite visits and monitoring of CACFP programs, but program operations should continue to be monitored offsite.

The extension now allows waivers to stay in effect through June 30, 2023.

For more information about the CACFP program, call the help at 877-618-7282 or email the Division of Community Nutrition at CACFP@VDH.Virginia.gov.