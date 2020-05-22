VCU Dental Care reopening with new safety measures amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Dental Care announced they are ready to start seeing patients for oral health care such as tooth replacements, gum treatments and cleanings, tooth extractions, cancer screening and dental exams.

The dental care system said they are in the process of gradually reintroducing services starting on May 26.

‘Our dental clinics are safer than ever,” VCU Dental Care said in a release Friday.

David C. Sarrett, D.M.D., dean of the VCU School of Dentistry said dentists have continued to see patients during this time by providing emergency care at the Nelson Clinic at VCU Medical Center.

“Since early March, we have strategized to resume routine dental care and postponed procedures, with safety as our top priority,” Sarrett added.

VCU Dental Care said they have taken the following steps to keep staff and patients safe:

Using telehealth for patient appointments and to communicate with patients both before and after procedures and treatments.

Screening everyone for coronavirus symptoms at our entrance and requiring everyone who enters our facility to wear a mask. Masks will be provided if patients do not have one.

Providing extra hand-washing stations, robust cleaning and disinfecting protocols, protective barriers and social distancing enforcement.

Staff wearing personal protective equipment recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Dental Association when caring for patients. Our protective equipment includes ultraviolet sanitizers, customized face shields and specially fitted N95 masks.

The dental care system is asking patients not to postpone necessary or emergency dental care.

“Dental and other oral diseases, including gum issues, cavities and cancers, are chronic and progressive. Delaying treatment can lead to poor outcomes and increased health risk,” VCU Dental Care stated.

For appointments, call (804) 828-9190. For after hours or weekend emergencies, call (804) 828-0951.