VDH finds intestinal illness outbreak in Central Virginia amid investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shared findings Thursday from its ongoing investigation into an increase in cases of intestinal illness associated with cyclospora. The investigation, which found an initial spike in cases in Northern Virginia in June, revealed an “additional outbreak” of the illness in Central Virginia.

According to VDH data, the number of confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in Virginia has reached 39 since May 1, 2019. This figure is not common, the VDH says, as the five-year average from 2014 to 2018, under the same time frame, was nine.

Cyclosporiasis, which is caused by a microscopic parasite, can lead to watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, abdominal cramping or bloating and other symptoms, according to health officials. The VDH says the best way to prevent the intestinal illness is to wash your hands and safely handle fruits and vegetables before consuming.

The VDH says the source of the outbreak is not known at this time but that three workplace cafeterias in Central Virginia are being investigated by the agency:

Capital One Building at 1600 Capital One Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Valo Park Building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA 22102

CarMax at 12800 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway, Richmond, VA 23238

These cafeterias are not widely accessible to the general public. Health officials are working directly with business owners and affected individuals. VDH appreciates the ongoing cooperation of the businesses in assisting in this effort. They share our goal of ensuring the health and well-being of their employees and guests. Public health investigations are complex and it takes time to gather information about exposures, risk factors and illnesses. In some cases outbreak investigations may not identify a likely source.” VDH statement

8News reached out to CarMax on Thursday after VDH’s data was released. A spokesperson said that the company has informed employees of the outbreak and suggests anyone who may be feeling any symptoms to remain home and speak with a medical professional.

We take the health of our associates very seriously. We are assisting the Virginia Department of Health with their investigation of GI illnesses. We have informed associates and advise that they stay home if they are experiencing illness and consult with their medical provider. We will continue to partner with the Virginia Department of Health on this matter and request that you direct any questions to them at this time.” Chris Carter, CarMax’s Senior Public Relations Consultant

You can find more info on cyclosporiasis here.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.