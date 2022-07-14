RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has announced that a presumed case of Monkeypox has been reported in central Virginia — the first in the region.

According to VDH, the case is a man who recently traveled out of state and is currently isolating. The local health district is identifying anyone he has been in contact with and is enrolling them in monitoring.

VDH did not specify what part of central Virginia the man lives in.

This presumed case brings the total number of cases in Virginia to 40. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been a total of 1,053 cases reported in the United States and over 11,000 worldwide.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted by or to anyone regardless of gender or sexuality. Three deaths have been reported so far from Monkeypox, none of which were in the United States.

Anyone who suspects they may have contracted Monkeypox is asked to immediately isolate and contact their local health district and healthcare provider.