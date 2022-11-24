RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning on Monday next week, texts and voice messages will be sent to residents 50 years and older in the Central Virginia Health District encouraging them to get their COVID-19 Bivalent Booster.

The messages from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will also reportedly alert residents if they are eligible for a booster shot based on their immunization records. It will also list locations where free boosters are available and provide resources to schedule an appointment.

Residents do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster. Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment online or call 434-477-5974.