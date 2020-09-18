Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation to host free webinars to educate, raise awareness

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation (VBCF) is hosting a series of free webinars to help educate and raise awareness on the subject.

The “More Than a Pink Ribbon” webinars will be held live on Thursdays at 4 p.m. in October. The series will feature professions throughout Virginia across multiple topics of interest for patients, survivors, and their caregivers as well as for overall community education.

October 1: VBCF Video Premiere

VBCF Video Premiere October 8: Medical Cannabis with Jenn Michelle Pedini of Virginia NORML

Medical Cannabis with Jenn Michelle Pedini of Virginia NORML October 15: The New American Plate: Eating for Better Health with Alliene Farley, Dietician with VCU Massey Integrative Health Center

The New American Plate: Eating for Better Health with Alliene Farley, Dietician with VCU Massey Integrative Health Center October 22: Sexuality and Breast Cancer with Dr. MeLanie Modrojos, AASECT Certified Sex Therapist at Sexual Health Consultants in Falls Church

Sexuality and Breast Cancer with Dr. MeLanie Modrojos, AASECT Certified Sex Therapist at Sexual Health Consultants in Falls Church October 29: Treatment Updates in Metastatic Breast Cancer and Patient Resources with Dr. Emily Bellavance of the Virginia Cancer Institute and Casey Young, Outreach Manager for CancerLINC

To learn more and register online click here.

