Virginia flu cases are down thanks to COVID-19 social distancing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia, flu numbers are much lower than in years past.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said the decrease in flu cases and deaths is due to safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Measures that are already in place because of COVID, like social distancing and hand washing and mask wearing, and even just an awareness of symptoms and so people aren’t showing up to work hopefully when they have symptoms,” said Rebekah Butterfield, an epidemiologist with the Richmond and Henrico Health Department.

Data from VDH shows that flu activity in Virginia as of mid-December was at the “no activity” level.

“In 2019, we had 127 outbreaks of flu [statewide] and this year we’ve had zero outbreaks,” Butterfield told 8News.

In addition, the death toll from the flue is also way down. Last flu season, Virginia saw more than 2,000 deaths from the flu. So far this year, that number sits at just over 330 deaths.

While social distancing played a large role, Butterfield also suspects more Virginians got the flu shot this year. It is not too late to get your flu shot, though.

“It’s still very important as COVID starts to wane, hopefully in these next six or more months, with both the COVID vaccine and warmer weather, we’re really hoping that people continue to adhere to things like the flu vaccine,” Butterfield said.

However, she reminds everyone that preventing the spread of COVID-19 should be at the front of our minds.

“It’s important that people understand the difference between flu and COVID. Flu is a bad disease, but COVID is a really bad disease,” Butterfield said.