Weight loss surgery on the rise as obesity contributes to coronavirus complications

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — We’ve seen a lot of new trends with coronavirus. Now 8News has learned there’s an increase in patients signing up for weight loss surgery.

Doctors say obesity can be a strong predictor of a poor outcome with COVID-19 and that is behind a boom in bariatric surgery.

“It’s definitely weighed heavy when it came to this year,” said Tooshdi Sanders of Henrico who had gastric bypass surgery in June.

“I’ve been walking, walking walking,” said Sanders. Since shrinking her stomach, Sanders has a lot more pep in her step. She’s dropped 50 pounds in about three months.





“I am feeling amazing,” she said. She told us the surgery wasn’t painful at all and she only spent a night in the hospital.

Sanders once weighed 282 pounds. She wasn’t feeling so great then.

She said, “I probably was taking 7 or 8 pills a day from cholesterol to high blood pressure and diabetes.” She was 45 years old at the time. “That’s a lot of medication for someone my age to be taking,” said Sanders.

Sanders was aware obesity and other underlying conditions like diabetes can be increase the risk of a severe illness with COVID-19. She’s not the only one who has said that influenced their decision as they considered surgery.

Doctor Matthew Brengman, Sanders surgeon and the Director of Bariatric Surgery at Parham Doctor’s Hospital has seen a surge in patients seeking weight loss surgery. Dr. Brengman said, “We have seen an increase in the number of people both seeking to start the process and then people in the process motivated to move forward.”

Around the nation, United Healthcare and Cigna report an increased demand of 40% compared to 20% last year. “It was recognized very early on that obesity really predicts a poorer outcome if the patient does contract the virus,” Brengman said. “Those patients are more likely to be admitted to the hospital, they are more likely to require ventilation and about 50 percent more likely to actually die from the disease.”

Sanders said the weight loss surgery was one of the best decision she ever made after everything else didn’t work. She said, “A lot of people may think I took the easy way out but let me inform you it’s not easy. You still have to work. I still have to watch what I eat I still, I still have to lift weights, I still have to do cardio.”

Tooshdi Sanders shows weight loss from her gastric bypass surgery. (Photo contributed by Tooshdi Sanders)

Today Sanders’ eight pills a day are down to three. One of the three is an iron pill. She said the surgery did leave her anemic. She is hoping to get off her blood pressure medication soon.

The surgery is done laparoscopic with small incisions and video cameras. Sometimes a portion of the stomach is removed. Dr. Brengman said most patients go home the next day. A good candidate for bariatric surgery is someone who is 75 to 100 pounds overweight and has weight related conditions like heart disease, sleep apnea and diabetes. Dr. Brengman says improvement rates with diabetes after the surgery is over 90 percent.

