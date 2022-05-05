HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in Hanover County and have a private water source, the Virginia Cooperative Extension wants to help you get a better understanding of the content of your water for a reasonable price.

According to the Virginia Cooperative Extension, private water sources such as wells and springs are unregulated and it is the responsibility of the homeowner to regularly test their water quality if they have one.

A water test from VCE will cost just $60, and samples will be screened for 14 parameters, including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness. All information gathered is strictly confidential and the results from each test will only be shared with the homeowner.

In order to participate in the testing, homeowners will need to pick up a sample kit on Monday, June 6 or Tuesday, June 7 and drop it off Wednesday, June 8. VCE’s facility in Hanover is East of Ashland at 13017 Taylor Complex Lane.

Last year, the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities announced they would be testing wells in the White Oak area after elevated levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoalkyl substances, or PFAS. The results of the testing showed that 12% of the 259 wells tested had some amount of PFAs present.

More information on the VCE’s well water testing clinic can be found here.