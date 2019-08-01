World Lung Cancer Day raises awareness

(CNN) — August 1 is World Lung Cancer Day.

Thursday highlights the fight against one of the most common forms of cancer in the world. Lung Cancer reportedly counts for nearly one in five cancer deaths across the world.

The National Cancer Institute states it is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States.

According to the NCI, so far this year, lung cancer cases accounted for nearly 13% of all new cancer cases in the U.S. and nearly 24 percent of all cancer deaths.

Notably, wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race died Thursday following a battle with lung cancer. He was 76.