Breaking News
Foul play suspected after body found in ditch in Greensville County

Virginia bakery stencils current, historical figures on bread each day of Black History Month

Black History Month

by: Lex Gray

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – As February draws to a close this year, so too does an unlikely project honoring Black Americans.

Every day in February, a Charlottesville bakery turns out loaves of bread meant to educate and inspire, using flour, artistic flair and historical research.

At MarieBette Café and Bakery, each loaf bears the flour-stenciled face of notable Black figures.

February 17 was Whoopi Goldberg’s day. The bakery’s Instagram followers went wild for Meghan Markle bread on February 12, and for Lizzo on February 8.

View this post on Instagram

“Everyone looks to an artist for something more than just the music, and that message of being comfortable in my own skin is number one for me.” -Lizzo, singer-songwriter, rapper, and flautist. Born 1988. . . . Each day of February, to celebrate Black History Month, our bread will feature a different person from past or present who has shaped our country. Some will be well known, others a little more obscure to most Americans. Throughout this month we hope to showcase the indelible influence Black Americans have had at shaping the United States. Visit our page daily to see who we’ll showcase! . . . #cville #cvilleeats #cvillebakery #vafoodie #blackhistorymonth #pleindegluten #blacklivesmatter #blm #peacefulprotest #breadstencil #sourdough #bread #breadportrait #vivelegluten #resistance #civilrightsactivist #weareamerica #mariebette #charlottesville #bbga #blackgirlmagic #lizzo #truthhurts @lizzobeeating #lizzobeeating #goodashell #sailormoon #100percentthatbitch #grammywinner @recordingacademy #rollingstone @rollingstone #entertaineroftheyear

A post shared by MarieBette Café and Bakery (@mariebettecafe) on

But bakery owners Jason Becton and Patrick Evans also chose to highlight lesser-known figures, like journalist Ida B. Wells, an anti-lynching crusader and suffragette.

“A lot of people don’t know about her, but she was a really brave and important journalist,” Becton said. “It was important to us to have a different spread of people from different times in history, but also from art and culture, from STEM, from politics, to show the different contributions Black Americans have made.”

Evans is the artist behind the project, which he worked on throughout the year, along with bread stencils for Pride Month in June.

View this post on Instagram

“Change comes from listening, learning, caring and conversation.” Gwen Ifill, journalist, television newscaster and author. 1955-2016. . . . Each day of February, to celebrate Black History Month, our bread will feature a different person from past or present who has shaped our country. Some will be well known, others a little more obscure to most Americans. Throughout this month we hope to showcase the indelible influence Black Americans have had at shaping the United States. Visit our page daily to see who we’ll showcase! . . . #cville #cvilleeats #cvillebakery #vafoodie #blackhistorymonth #pleindegluten #blacklivesmatter #blm #peacefulprotest #breadstencil #sourdough #bread #breadportrait #vivelegluten #resistance #civilrightsactivist #weareamerica #mariebette #charlottesville #gwenifill #pbs #pbsnewshour @pbs @newshour #jimlehrer #journalist @ifillcollege #blackgirlmagic #bbga

A post shared by MarieBette Café and Bakery (@mariebettecafe) on

“We’re an interracial gay couple,” Becton said. “We’re celebrating who we are.”

MarieBette also celebrated who Charlottesville is as a community, selecting historical figures with local ties, such as Fountain Hughes, a local man who was born enslaved in 1848, and Rita Dove, a U.S. Poet Laureate and University of Virginia commonwealth professor.

“It was just kind of our way, a small way of celebrating Black History Month,” Becton said. “It was a way to educate people a little bit about these individuals, and to give them their day, their spotlight, in a very small and local kind of way.”

Click here to visit MarieBette Café and Bakery’s Instagram and see all of their Black History Month art.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events