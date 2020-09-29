Celebrating a Quinceañera during a pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for quinceañeras planning their big day.

Kaylie Gutierrez, who says she’s been waiting for this moment her whole life, had to readjust her plans when the virus canceled her blessing ceremony at her church.

Kaylie Gutierrez is planning to have her quinceañera during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: 8News)

Guiterrez was forced to change her quince date and wait for the church to reopen for quince celebrations under CDC guidelines.

Most Latina girls celebrate their quinceañeras by attending a blessing in the morning with their family members and sponsers known as ‘padrinos’ followed by a reception at a hall.

Quinceañeras can range in costs, some costing thousands of dollars.

Due to the COVID-19, families have had to cut down their guests lists and even reschedule church and halls while they figured out how to operate during a pandemic.

The pandemic has also changed many integral parts of the planning like trying on your quinceañera dress. Guiterrez said she ran into inconveniences when ordering her dress.

“You can’t really go out and get what you need,” Guiterrez said. “Or have the right date to set up at the church.”

After weeks of uncertainty, a church date for Guiterrez was finalized.

Guiterrez’s mom said that many other young girls would be content with just the party, but Kaylie would not celebrate her quinceañera without the religious ceremony.

Instead of celebrating her 15th birthday at a venue, Guiterrez will celebrate her day in her backyard with limited guests. Regardless, Guitterz said she will enjoy her day and celebrate intimately.

Crowns and bouquets that Kaylie will use on her special day. (Photo: 8News)

Guiterrez said that there was many times were she felt defeated but held on to her dream. She encourages others to do the same.

“Keep planning it because it is going to come and [you] are going to get [your] day,” Gutierrez said.