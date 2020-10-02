Chesterfield Police Department is actively trying to recruit more Hispanic officers

Chesterfield Police Master Officer Jose Uribe is trying to recruit more officers that look like him. (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police wants its officers to be as diverse as the community it serves. The Hispanic population is growing, putting a greater need for bilingual officers who can connect with Spanish speakers.

One officer was given a chance at a better life and he wants to pay it forward by helping others.

Chesterfield Police Master Officer Jose Uribe can often be found taking a stroll.

Each day he visits apartments in his patrol area. Today he’s at Falling Creek Apartments, a primarily Hispanic community and a place Chesterfield police visit often.

Police have responded to many crimes here, but that’s not the only reason why Uribe is doing this.

“This is what I like to do. This is part of my job but its also something I want to do,” Uribe said.

The Census Bureau says 9.5 percent of Chesterfield County’s population is Hispanic. That number is growing, so the department is trying to recruit more officers like Uribe who can relate.

Uribe says his upbringing prepared him for this job.

“It did, just because of a lot of the struggles that Hispanics go through,” he said.

Uribe was born and raised in a poor city in Mexico.

“We were pretty poor. My parents where we used to live we didn’t have any concrete floor,” Uribe recalled.

When Jose was nine, his parents took him and fled, leaving everything behind for a better life in America. He hates to imagine what would’ve happened if he had stayed.

“Where I’m from, the cartel is predominantly high down there, so I’d probably be part of the cartel,” Uribe said.

Instead, he chose a life of purpose, and he can connect with the Hispanic community in ways not many can.

“The stereotype of a lot of Hispanics, back in their country, think the police are corrupt,” he said.

Recent records show Chesterfield Police has 529 sworn officers. 16 of them are Hispanic and they want more.

Career Officer Paulie Malatesta is a recruiter.

“We want to have a police department that is diverse just like our community that we serve and protect,” said Malatesta.

Malatesta has traveled across the East Coast, going from schools to job fairs to festivals to beef up the department’s ranks. They don’t have a numerical goal, instead they want men and women who are committed to making a difference.

“We want quality over quantity,” she said.

Quality officers like Uribe. He has ingrained himself in this apartment community, hosting events on site to spread good will and get to know the residents.

Falling Creek Property Manager Nancy Torres says his work is helping change attitudes.

“I think its really important for the community to see that they have help,” said Torres. “Now they are trying to communicate more with them, they trust more the police department than they used to.”

Uribe was given a chance at a better life and he wants to extend that help to others.

“It shows we’re human…we’re here because we want to help and make the community a better community to live.”