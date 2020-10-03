Diversity Richmond hosts second ¡Viva RVA! food drive-thru to help Latino families during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Local food pantries and organizations across central Virgina has been a savings grace for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richmond Diversity on Sherwood Avenue says the pandemic has been especially hard for the Hispanic and Latino communities.

That’s why they had their second Hispanic Food Drive October 3rd. Richmond Diversity introduced their first Hispanic Food Drive earlier this year.

What’s different the second time around?

“We’re planning on helping over 500 hundred families,” explained CEO of Richmond Diversity Bill Harrison when discussing how many individuals the organization had a goal of helping.

Harrison said once they learned of the food insecurity within the Hispanic and Latino communities they knew they had to do something in order to make a difference.

“We partnered with several community agencies like ‘Feed More’ who are donating thousands of pounds of vegetables,” said Harrison.

Feed More is donating 8,000 pounds of fresh produce, 1,500 pounds of frozen chicken, hams and care meals. There will also be 200 student backpacks filled with snacks.





With all the extra food and supplies from the agencies, Coordinator of Events Raul Cantu says they instantly knew what they were going to do with it.

“We are able to double and triple the food we are giving the families, So, instead of lasting a week worth of groceries now were giving away about a month’s worth of groceries,” expressed Cantu.

Diaz foods donated Latino and Hispanic products such as rice, black beans, tortillas, eggs and tomato sauces. Local non-profit, Silva’s Sisters donated 500 women’s hygienic products as well.









In order to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus, the food drive was contactless. All community members had to do was pull up, pop their trunk and wait their turn in line.

Harrison says they expect to have more food drives around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

