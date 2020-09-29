Hispanic Heritage Month: What makes a Quinceanera?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A quinceañera is not just a coming of age party, it’s a celebration for Latina girls to celebrate their heritage and connect with their roots.

For Luna Bella Limon-Kidd having a quinceanera is a way for her to showcase that she is a proud Latina.

“It’s nice to be able to show your own heritage — the latina heritage — and by taking part of that it puts it in your life and makes you more and more proud of it everytime you show it,” L.Limon-Kidd said.

Luna Bella Limon-Kidd explains what a quincerañera means to her. (Photo: 8News)

Luna grew up attending quincerañeras. Her mom is an event planner in Central Virginia who has planned more quincerañeras than she can count.

Olivia Limon-Kidd is a Chicana who grew up in Texas, where the quinceañera culture is huge. In 2001, she moved to Central Virginia and was taken back when planning one of her daughter’s quinces.

“My daughter, Veronica, was gonna have a quincerañera and I couldn’t find anything,” Limon-Kidd said. “And I was still in Texas mode like what do you mean there are no quincerañera stores?”

Olivia Limon-Kidd questioned why she couldn’t find quincerañera supplies when she moved from Texas to Richmond. (Photo: 8News)

Soon after Limon-Kidd set up shop with three dresses at a local flea market and her business started growing.

Now she owns Club Quince Teen and Quinceañera Boutique, which due to the pandemic, she runs from home. Limon-Kidd works with several local businesses like Recuerdos Rita, La Sabrosita Bakery, photographer Dana Provo and Fantasia Sound.

Limon-Kidd said it is important for her to instill values in all the girls she plans an event for. The event planner that whenever a new girl comes in looking to plan her quince, she always asks them to say their name. She does that in order to teach the girls the value of pronouncing correctly their surnames.

Families make many sacrifices to be able to throw a quince. Limon-Kidd said she works with all budgets and party sizes so that parents can give their daughters a special day.

Families also have the help of “padrinos,” — sponsors that help out with the quincerañera costs by gifting the birthday girl with things she needs for her special day.

A tiara sits on a decorative tree piece. (Photo: 8News)

Jewelry that is gifted to quinceañeras by their padrinos. (Photo: 8News)

“Everything has a meaning its not just something you get — the tiara represents the crown that you are going to receive after this life is gone for those who are of faith,” Limon-Kidd said.

Limon-Kidd told 8News she hopes that the quinceañera tradition continues even when she is gone.