Richmond group shares history of how slaves used quilts to communicate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The early quilts of the 19th century offered more than just warmth for families, the blankets also played a historical role in helping slaves communicate with hidden codes written with scraps of fabric and elaborate stitches.

Today, the Kuumba African American Quilt Guild of Richmond is working to keep those traditions alive. Richmond residents Naima Wares-Akers and Martha Jones-Carter are founding members of the quilting group.

Every month, the ladies join together in a small room with their sewing machines, sharing patterns and stories. Jones-Carter says the art of sewing was passed from generation to generation in her family.

“My mother quilted, my grandmother quilted. With me, it’s just something. I like fabric. I love cutting it up and putting it back together,” she told 8News.

According to the members of the group, during the time of slavery, patterns on quilts gave clues to those seeking refuge traveling the Underground Railroad. Hidden codes were written with scraps of fabric and elaborate stitches.

Each block contained a different meaning. The Log Cabin motif meant it was a safe house. The Wagon Wheel design meant the slave needed to keep going.

Today, these quilts are celebrated works of art, used to illustrate the American narrative. Recently, the group displayed their quilts at the Richmond Public Library.

“When you hang the quilts and you show them in a gallery or on the wak and you look at them like a piece of art,” Jones-Carter said.

The Kuumba African American Quilt Guild of Richmond meets once a month at the Randolph Recreation Center. For more information you can contact Val Parker (missvy@yahoo.com)

