8Sports Blitz Game of the Week: Manchester Lancers (4-1) take on undefeated Midlothian Trojans (5-0)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This week’s 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week is a battle between two North Chesterfield teams.

The Manchester Lancers rank #1 in Region 6A and are paying a visit to the undefeated Midlothian Trojans, who rank #1 in Region 5C.

The Lancers are 4-1 on the season. They have only lost to Highland Springs but picked up wins against George Wythe, Powhatan, James River and Clover Hill.

Head Coach Tom Hall will be aiming to end the Trojan’s unbeaten run.

Midlothian Head Coach Matt Hutchings has had his team solidify with sturdiness on both offense and defense this season. The Trojans have collected wins against Prince George, Clover Hill, Cosby and Monacan.

They also got a forfeit victory against Huguenot.

Tune into the 8Sports Blitz on Friday night for highlights of this game.