8Sports Blitz Week 8: Who is still undefeated in Central Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Week 8 of high school football in Central Virginia begins next week and three teams in the area have won all of their games so far.

Throughout the season, many games have been postponed or canceled due to COVID protocols, so none of the undefeated teams have played a full seven games yet.

MIDLOTHIAN TROJANS

The Midlothian Trojans (5-0) have been handling business all season. With wins against Prince George, Clover Hill, Cosby and Monacan — they have proven to be a threat in Region 5C.

The Trojans picked up a forfeit win against Huguenot on Friday.

Midlothian High School players on the sidelines with cheerleaders and fans in the stands. (Photo Natalie Kalibat)



VARINA BLUE DEVILS

Sitting at the top of the ultra-competitive Region 4B is the Varina Blue Devils.

The team has gone 5-0 for the season so far and has won against the likes of Glen Allen, Hermitage, Mechanicsville, Hanover and Armstrong.

They play Atlee on Friday, Oct. 15.

Blue Devils mascot outside of Varina’s team house. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)





DINWIDDIE GENERALS

The Dinwiddie Generals (4-0) have been a tough team to score on this season.

Head Coach Billy Mills has created an organized offense that punishes teams on the break, picking up wins against Heritage, Colonial Heights, Matoaca and Hopewell.

They play Petersburg on Friday, Oct. 15.