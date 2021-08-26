Atlee Raiders beat Henrico Warriors on opening night of the season, 17-0

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico High School Warriors faced off against the Atlee High School Raiders in Mechanicsville on Thursday night for the opening football game of the season.

Lightning delayed the game but was able to start shortly after.

The first half was low-scoring. By the time 8News cameras arrived, a 24-yard field goal would help the Raiders get a 10-0 advantage going into the second quarter.

Blocked passes, interceptions and fumbles kept the halftime score at 10-0 for the Raiders.

Atlee Raiders got their first win of the season, final score of 17-0.