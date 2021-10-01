Atlee Raiders bounce back after two losses in a row, win against Mechanicsville 30-7

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlee Raiders played their county rivals the Mechanicsville Mustangs on Friday night.

Atlee’s 3-0 start to the season was followed by a pair of tough losses. Mechanicsville hadn’t won since their first game of the season against Deep Run. Both teams needed a win to lift the momentum going forward in the season.

The Atlee Raiders got things started midway through the first quarter. Quarterback Hollins Brooks was pulling all the strings for the confident Raiders. He found Tae Gilpin for the first touchdown of the game.

Atlee’s Keith Green got two first-half interceptions. One of them ended up in the end zone for the second touchdown of the game to bring the score to 14-0.

The final score of this one was 30-7. Atlee took the win.

Mechanicsville Head Coach Ryan Turnage said his team is appreciative to play regardless of the score during another COVID season full of uncertainty.

“They’ve got to be appreciative of the opportunity they have and they have the chance to play football,” Turnage said. “It could come and go and be gone tomorrow. We could have a case of covid and they could shut us down. So they need to appreciate every chance they can get on the field.”

Mechanicsville is now 1-4. They play Hanover next on Oct. 8.

Photos of Atlee v Mechanicsville by Tyler Thrasher/WRIC

