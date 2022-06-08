RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, summer is approaching, and high school spring sports are coming to an end. For some students, this means they’ll have the chance to end the school year as a champion before they get to enjoy the Virginia summer sun.

Thirteen local teams will be participating in championship games or semifinals this upcoming weekend, with one team having its game on Wednesday.

Below is the schedule, along with the specific sport, for the games Central Virginia high schools will be participating in this weekend.

Baseball

Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High school

Nansemond River vs. Glen Allen, 10 a.m.

Granby vs. Douglas Freeman, 1 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside High School

Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High School

Monacan vs. James Wood, 10 a.m.

Jefferson Forest vs. Hanover, 1 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Riverbend High School

Boys Lacrosse

Class 4 Semifinals, Wednesday, June 8th at E.C. Glass High School

Atlee vs. E.C. Glass High School, 6:30 p.m.

The winner will face Dominion High School in the championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Massaponax High School

Boys Soccer

Class 6 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Freedom High School (South Riding)

McLean vs. James River, 11 a.m.

Landstown vs. Langley, 1:30 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Freedom High School (South Riding)

Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High School

Riverside vs. Kecoughtan, 11 a.m.

Frank W. Cox vs. Deep Run, 1:30 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside High School

Girls Lacrosse

Class 6 Championship, Saturday, June 11th at Riverside High School

Douglas Freeman vs. Riverside, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Briar Woods High School

First Colonial vs. Deep Run, 11 a.m.

Briar Woods vs. Frank W. Cox, 1:30 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Briar Woods High School

Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Chancellor High School

Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 1 p.m.

Atlee vs. Broad Run, 3 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Chancellor High School

Softball

Class 6 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at John Champe High School

Cosby vs. McLean, 10 a.m.

Manchester vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at John Champe High School

Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High school

King George vs. Tuscarora, 10 a.m.

Hanover vs. Halifax, 1 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at John Champe High School

Class 3 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Spotsylvania High School

New Kent vs. Fort Defiance, 10 a.m.

Lord Botetourt vs. Brentsville District, 1 p.m.

Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Spotsylvania High School