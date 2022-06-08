RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, summer is approaching, and high school spring sports are coming to an end. For some students, this means they’ll have the chance to end the school year as a champion before they get to enjoy the Virginia summer sun.
Thirteen local teams will be participating in championship games or semifinals this upcoming weekend, with one team having its game on Wednesday.
Below is the schedule, along with the specific sport, for the games Central Virginia high schools will be participating in this weekend.
Baseball
Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High school
- Nansemond River vs. Glen Allen, 10 a.m.
- Granby vs. Douglas Freeman, 1 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside High School
Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High School
- Monacan vs. James Wood, 10 a.m.
- Jefferson Forest vs. Hanover, 1 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Riverbend High School
Boys Lacrosse
Class 4 Semifinals, Wednesday, June 8th at E.C. Glass High School
- Atlee vs. E.C. Glass High School, 6:30 p.m.
The winner will face Dominion High School in the championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Massaponax High School
Boys Soccer
Class 6 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Freedom High School (South Riding)
- McLean vs. James River, 11 a.m.
- Landstown vs. Langley, 1:30 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Freedom High School (South Riding)
Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High School
- Riverside vs. Kecoughtan, 11 a.m.
- Frank W. Cox vs. Deep Run, 1:30 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside High School
Girls Lacrosse
Class 6 Championship, Saturday, June 11th at Riverside High School
- Douglas Freeman vs. Riverside, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Briar Woods High School
- First Colonial vs. Deep Run, 11 a.m.
- Briar Woods vs. Frank W. Cox, 1:30 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Briar Woods High School
Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Chancellor High School
- Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 1 p.m.
- Atlee vs. Broad Run, 3 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Chancellor High School
Softball
Class 6 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at John Champe High School
- Cosby vs. McLean, 10 a.m.
- Manchester vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at John Champe High School
Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High school
- King George vs. Tuscarora, 10 a.m.
- Hanover vs. Halifax, 1 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at John Champe High School
Class 3 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Spotsylvania High School
- New Kent vs. Fort Defiance, 10 a.m.
- Lord Botetourt vs. Brentsville District, 1 p.m.
Championship to take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Spotsylvania High School