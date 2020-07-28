Football postponed for private schools, but they scored some fall athletics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s private schools will not play football when school starts this fall, but some student athletes will still suit up.

The League of Independent Schools and Virginia Prepratory League announced the decision to postpone football for the upcoming school year, but cross country and girl’s tennis will begin no earlier than October 1. Those sports are deemed low risk, therefore the plan is for them to still happen this fall.

Sports listed as moderate risk will be assessed at a later date with high risk sports to follow.

“Our goal was not, in this process, to try to figure out how we could compete or keep championships relevant,” said Virginia Prep League President Dewayne Robinson. “It was really more about…all of our schools understood the impact the lack of sports had on our communities, on our students during the spring.”

Last week the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association canceled fall state championships, but left open the possibility for schools to still play.

Collegiate School athletic Director Karen Doxey is proud for schools coming together during a difficult time. The plan focuses on bringing students back to school safely before jumping into the sports season.

“It allows us to get kids in school to make sure all the protocols are going right,” said Doxey. “Do things safely and then see what could happen after that.”

The hope is that some sports can be safely played while waiting for the rest to happen.

Schools can come up with their own plans for practices and workouts, which is why Collegiate has decided at the moment to let teams come together and practice this fall, even if their season has been moved to a later date.

“At Collegiate that’s the decision we made. So we’re going to have all of our teams meet, 7th grade through 12th grade, and have the team experience,” added Doxey. “I don’t know that anybody wants to compete more than our community, that’s the bottom line, but we may not have that. So it’s sort of like sports you have to figure out what you can do and then go from there and we want to provide a really good experience.”