Game of the Week preview: Varina Blue Devils determined to keep undefeated streak alive in battle with Hanover

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Coach Marcus Lewis played football for Varina High School, and for him, being a coach and leader for his alma mater is a dream come true.

His Blue Devils are 3-0 so far this season after emphatic victories against Glen Allen and Mechanicsville with a close game against Hermitage. So Coach Lewis has his sights set on the big dream.

“If there’s one thing we haven’t gotten here yet, it is the state championship,” he said. “Of course, that is a major goal. Last year, by the grace of God, we were able to get six games in. That wasn’t certain. Each and every day now, they [the players] know it is a blessing to know we can get in whatever games we are able to get in.”

Staying headstrong and determined wasn’t an easy task for any team after the last two years of COVID uncertainty, but Lewis attributes hunger and leadership to his team staying solid as a unit.

“We encourage them to stay focused,” he said. “We still haven’t accomplished anything. It is the regular season. We want to go undefeated but every day we are trying to get better mentally, physically and as a team.”

When asked about this week’s matchup against Hanover, Coach Lewis expressed respect and admiration for some of the Hawks’ plays so far this season.

“Hanover does some great things on offense. I like some of their plays – they make you have to play disciplined,” he said. “Just knowing their head coach, I got to coach against him. Sam Rogers. If his kids play anything like him they will be disciplined and play hard. We have to do the same thing.”

In addition to being a football coach, Lewis has successful careers in mental health care and real estate and he coaches more than football on the field.

“Turning our kids into men. Teaching them life lessons through football. It is bigger than football,” he said. “That is our ultimate goal. Teaching them life and how they can use football to impact their life just by going hard each and every day.”