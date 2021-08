HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced a large number of varsity players had to quarantine ahead of Friday night’s game.

The players had to quarantine as of 1 p.m., forcing the postponement of tonight’s game against Varina Blue Devils.

The game is schedule to be replayed on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets purchased previously for the game will be accepted then.