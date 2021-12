King William High School marching band participated in the annual Mechanicsville Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photo: Brad Vassar/8News

The King William Cavaliers won their first Class 2 state title since 2000 in decisive fashion over Graham High School in Bluefield.

Cavaliers quarterback Jayveon Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for one. Running back Demond Claiborne had three scores, including a 77-yard run and a 56-yard catch.

The victory brings the Cavaliers their second state championship and first in 21 years.