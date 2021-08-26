Midlothian High School Trojans aim for football playoff berth, postseason win

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As the Midlothian High School football team builds off of a 4-2 spring and looks forward to its fall season, head coach Matt Hutchings has a specific target in mind.

“Our goal since we have been at Midlothian is to win a playoff game. It’s something that hasn’t been done in school history,” Hutchings said. “We were at the playoffs the first two years since I’ve been there. We’ve been close recently, but our goal is to get back to the playoffs and really try to get a playoff win for these guys.”

Seniors Braeden Lee and Zach Phillips are motivated to make that goal a reality.

“Last season, it was short, so it didn’t feel right,” Lee said. “To be out here with everyone in the summer with everybody and hopefully have a full season, it feels amazing, blessed.”

“I definitely want to make this one the best one. We have a great group of guys,” Phillips said. “We can really push each other as hard as we can.”

Hutchings has circled next week’s opener at Prince George High School as a key game.

“They took the fourth playoff spot because we didn’t get the job done when we needed to in the last game,” Hutchings said. “It will really be a good standard of where we sit in the region. What do we need to work on? We are just trying to keep all of our focus on that one game.”