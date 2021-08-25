Royals’ historic run: Prince George High School football team enters new season following back-to-back playoff appearances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Prince George High School football team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

For players like James Madison commit and senior offensive lineman Wesley Bostic, that’s only fueled the fire entering the fall.

“I just want to keep building on what we did last year for the past two years we have changed Prince George and make culture around and I just want to keep building off that,” Bostic said.

Scott Girolmo is entering his first season as head coach, and he likes what he sees.

“I’ve seen some of those young leaders emerge and some of those older leaders develop and grow a little bit into seniors. They know what that really means and that feeling of, this is the last ride, so their work ethic has been really solid, really solid, commendable coming off of that short offseason,” Girolmo said.

Bostic wants his legacy to last after he graduates.

“I want to build the younger guys up and make sure they leave the right imprint on what the seniors last year and this year are leaving to them. I want to make sure they do right by us and the players that came before them. I’ve just been teaching them how to respect the grounds they have been on and what we’ve sacrificed for this program to be here today,” Bostic said.

Prince George opens at Douglas Freeman on Friday, then will have a key four-game homestand that includes matchups with powerhouses Highland Springs and Thomas Dale.

“We want to do the best we can to make sure that game 2 is better than game 1,” Girolmo said. “We want to make sure that we highlight our productivity and our effectiveness after game 1 and then we are going to try and enhance the areas we were weak at. I know that everybody is going to be taking a look at game 3 as Highland Springs comes to town. It is the first time in a long, long time that Highland Springs and Prince George have played.”