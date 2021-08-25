Thomas Jefferson High School Vikings return to the football field after 1-year absence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Thomas Jefferson High School’s football team had a magical season in 2019, setting a school record with 11 wins and advancing all the way to the state semifinals.

But COVID-19 kept the Vikings off the field in 2020. That’s only added to the appetite for head coach Josef Harrison.

“We are looking forward to every game. It’s just great being back and having the opportunity to play football again, to be able to coach again, to be able to teach these kids, to get these kids out of the City of Richmond, that’s just a great opportunity,” Harrison said. “Every game is just as important as the next.”

Both Harrison and senior wide receiver and defensive back Josiah Hargrove says the Vikings’ bonds run deep.

“We are also really hungry,” Hargrove said. “We didn’t get to play last year. We have a lot to prove, we are doubted a lot, so we just have to go out there and show people what we really are.”

“From receivers to lineman to our defense…I love our coaching staff that we have put together for our kids, so it’s feeling really good,” Harrison said.

Thomas Jefferson opens at home against Armstrong High School on Friday.

“Our main goal is a state championship. We always set the bar high,” Harrison said. “We also want to make a way for the younger kids and start a program in TJ.”