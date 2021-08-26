TONIGHT: High school football returns to Central Virginia for the fall season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just a few months after the unparalleled spring regular season came to a close in April, high school football is back again in Central Virginia for the fall.

The beginning of last season was surrounded in uncertainty with COVID-19 protocols and limited stadium capacity. Slowly along the course of the season, fans were progressively allowed back to support their team — and their kids.

Notable absences from many schools included the roar of brass and harmonies of woodwinds as many marching bands were hindered from performing at full-strength.

This year, coaches are ready to be reunited with the band, cheerleaders and dance teams — and vice versa.

This season will also see CDC-recommended COVID-19 protocols in place at the start.

Highland Springs went the furthest in states last season, narrowly losing out to Stone Bridge High School in overtime.

But, win or lose, all of Central Virginia’s teams are ready to get back to doing what they love the most — and we all know the sights and sounds: cleats stomping on the sidelines, kicks thudding into a warm-up net and whistles blowing signaling the start of the game.

And we can’t wait to see you there.

TONIGHT’S OPENING-NIGHT MATCHES: