The Varina Blue Devils football team celebrating their win against the Broad Run Spartans in the Class 4 state championship game.

The Varina Blue Devils are heading back to Henrico with the school’s first ever football Class 4 state championship after a close win against the Broad Run Spartans of Ashburn.

Broad Run rallied from 28-7 at the start of the 4th but could not close the gap. It was Varina’s first appearance in the state final since 1999.