Veteran Powhatan High School Indians ready for big things this football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Powhatan High School’s football team went 4-2 against a difficult schedule this spring. Coach Mike Henderson’s veteran core is ready to take the next step this fall.

“We have great senior leadership. We have several guys that are 3- or 4-year starters for us on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Those guys have done a tremendous job spearheading things for us and really preparing for big things this fall,” Henderson said.

All-Metro linebacker Wyatt Lowe is part of that strong senior class.

“We have a brotherhood. All of us have played together for so long since flag,” Lowe said. “We all know how each other play and the way we do things. I think we are special.”

Fellow senior linebacker Mitchell Johnson says Henderson and his staff have set the right tone.

“The coaches do an amazing job of doing that. They get serious when they need to be,” Johnson said. “We are all really close and have a close relationship with everyone. It makes it easy for us as players.”